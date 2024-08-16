- Stepfather Reacts to Arrest

Matthew Perry's Stepfather, John Bennett Perry (1941-2018), has spoken out regarding the latest developments in the actor's death. Five individuals have been arrested for allegedly supplying Perry with the sedative ketamine, which ultimately led to his death in October 2023. "We were and continue to be devastated by Matthew's death, but it has been somewhat comforting to know that law enforcement has taken his case very seriously," said Keith Morrison in a statement obtained by "Entertainment Weekly".

The family of the "Friends" star is pleased that "justice is being served, and we are grateful for the extraordinary work of the various agencies whose employees have investigated Matthew's death." They hope that "reckless suppliers of dangerous drugs" will be deterred from their activities by the stringent prosecution.

Director Among the Accused

Matthew Perry was found lifeless in the hot tub of his home on October 28, 2023. The autopsy report revealed that an overdose of ketamine in his bloodstream led to his drowning. On August 15, it was announced that five individuals had been arrested in connection with his death, who are suspected of supplying him with the substance and profiting from his addiction: Perry's personal assistant, two doctors, a drug dealer, and a close friend of the TV star, who allegedly acted as a middleman in obtaining ketamine.

The latter is Erik Fleming (54) - and he is no stranger. Fleming was previously active in Hollywood, according to "The Hollywood Reporter", as he worked as a director and ran a production company. He directed the 1999 children's film "Trouble with Pigs" featuring Scarlett Johansson (39) and Eva Mendes (50) in the lead roles.

Fleming pleaded guilty on August 8 to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death. He admitted to distributing 50 vials of ketamine, half of which were distributed four days before Perry's death. He faces up to 25 years in prison for these offenses.

