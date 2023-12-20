Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsmunicipalitiesspddistrict of stendalgermanydistrict counciltrafficlydia hüskensgermany ticketsaxony-anhalt

Stendal district continues to recognize 49-euro ticket after all

The district of Stendal caused a stir throughout Germany with its decision not to recognize the 49-euro ticket on its buses. The special path will now not be taken after all.

 and  Wendy Allen
1 min read
The display of a regional train shows the word "Deutschland-Ticket". Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The display of a regional train shows the word "Deutschland-Ticket". Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

PUBLIC TRANSPORT - Stendal district continues to recognize 49-euro ticket after all

The district of Stendal is not opting out of the 49-euro ticket after all. A special district council decided on Wednesday evening that the Deutschlandticket will continue to be recognized beyond the end of the year, as District Administrator Patrick Puhlmann (SPD) announced. At the beginning of December, the district council had decided otherwise. This meant that the ticket would no longer be valid on buses there from January 1.

Saxony-Anhalt's Minister for Infrastructure and Digital Affairs, Lydia Hüskens (FDP), spoke of good news. This means that the Deutschlandticket will remain valid throughout the state. "That is ultimately one of its greatest advantages."

Hüskens pointed out that the administrative districts are sufficiently well-funded with regard to public bus transport. "The state is putting a lot of money into this." As early as January, all districts and independent cities received a total of 10 million euros in addition to the approximately 60 million euros in lump-sum allocations under the Public Transport Act, which can be used to offset cost increases and revenue shortfalls in public bus transport in the short term. The district of Stendal alone accounted for around 450,000 euros of this amount.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public

Latest