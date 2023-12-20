Railroad - Stendal district continues to recognize 49-euro ticket after all

The district of Stendal is not opting out of the 49-euro ticket after all. A special district council decided on Wednesday evening that the Deutschlandticket will continue to be recognized beyond the end of the year, as District Administrator Patrick Puhlmann (SPD) announced. At the beginning of December, the district council had decided otherwise. This meant that the ticket would no longer be valid on buses there from January 1.

Saxony-Anhalt's Minister for Infrastructure and Digital Affairs, Lydia Hüskens (FDP), spoke of good news. This means that the Deutschlandticket will remain valid throughout the state. "That is ultimately one of its greatest advantages." Hüskens pointed out that the districts are sufficiently well-funded with regard to public bus transport.

