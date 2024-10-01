Stellantis initiates a recall of approximately 194,000 Jeep plug-in hybrid vehicles due to potential fire hazards.

The American-Italian automobile manufacturer is recalling a chunk of their 2020 to 2024 model year Jeep Wranglers and 2022 to 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee hybrid versions with plug-ins. The problem lies within a battery component, as reported by the company.

Fires reportedly occurred in these vehicles while they were parked and turned off, according to Chrysler's parent company. They estimate that around 5% of these affected vehicles might have this issue.

Stellantis stated that the risk for vehicle fires decreases when the battery power drains out. They advise owners to avoid charging their vehicles and to park them a safe distance away from buildings or other automobiles. A solution is said to be close at hand.

The recall encompasses approximately 154,000 vehicles in the U.S., 14,000 in Canada, 700 in Mexico, and almost 26,000 outside North America. The recall was initiated following a routine assessment of customer data by the company, leading to an internal investigation.

Businesses associated with Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, may face potential lawsuits due to the battery issue. It's essential for affected car owners to communicate with their insurance providers about the recall, as it could impact their vehicle's business-related usage.

