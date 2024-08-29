Steinmeier participates in a commemoration event in Solingen following the Sunday incident.

On a Friday night, a violent individual stabbed three individuals to death at a town celebration in Solingen. Germany's Interior Minister, Nancy Faeser (SPD), and North Rhine-Westphalia's State President, Hendrik Wüst (CDU), went to the site the next day and honored the deceased. Then, on Monday, Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) also stopped by.

Police are investigating other potential motives behind the attack, as the motive remains unclear. This tragic incident has led to a deep sense of mourning and unity among the residents of Solingen.

