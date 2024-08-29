Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewsOther

Steinmeier participates in a commemoration event in Solingen following the Sunday incident.

Following the tragic stabbing incident in Solingen, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is scheduled to attend a commemorative event for the deceased on Sunday in North Rhine-Westphalia's city. According to the Presidential Office's announcement on Thursday, Steinmeier will deliver a speech at...

 and  James Williams
1 min read

Steinmeier participates in a commemoration event in Solingen following the Sunday incident.

On a Friday night, a violent individual stabbed three individuals to death at a town celebration in Solingen. Germany's Interior Minister, Nancy Faeser (SPD), and North Rhine-Westphalia's State President, Hendrik Wüst (CDU), went to the site the next day and honored the deceased. Then, on Monday, Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) also stopped by.

Police are investigating other potential motives behind the attack, as the motive remains unclear. This tragic incident has led to a deep sense of mourning and unity among the residents of Solingen.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest

The full withdrawal of military personnel from the air logistics center named 'Camp Vie Allemand'...
Politics

German troops bid their farewell to Niger, concluding their military presence in the country.

German troops bid their farewell to Niger, concluding their military presence in the country. Following the successful execution of a military coup in Niger, Germany's Bundeswehr had aimed to maintain its presence in the country. However, negotiations with the Nigerien government proved unsuccessful. Consequently, the mission has finally

 and  Max Becker
Members Public