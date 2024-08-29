- Steinmeier is headed to Solingen for the memorial service

At the commemoration event in Solingen for the recent weekends' tragic terrorist incident victims, the Country's President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, will be present. As per the revised timetable shared on Thursday, he will begin speaking at the event, which commences at 11:00 AM, in Solingen's iconic Theater and Concert Hall. Post his speech, Steinmeier intends to lay a tribute at the attack site and pay a silent, solemn tribute to the victims.

During the incident, the suspect, wielding a knife, fatally stabbed three festival visitors in Solingen and left eight others with wounds. German authorities suspect a 26-year-old Syrian refugee, who arrived through Bulgaria, for the heinous act. Regrettably, the extremist group Islamic State (IS) has admitted responsibility for the atrocity.

The President's speech at the commemoration event will be addressed by the Country's Commission, led by Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Subsequently, The Commission will accompany Steinmeier to the attack site for a tribute.

Read also: