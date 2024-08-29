Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsThe Commission

Steinmeier is headed to Solingen for the memorial service

This Sunday, Solingen city will honor the casualties of the recent terror incident that occurred on Friday. The Federal President is predicted to participate in the commemoration ceremonies.

 and  Lauren Adams
1 min read

- Steinmeier is headed to Solingen for the memorial service

At the commemoration event in Solingen for the recent weekends' tragic terrorist incident victims, the Country's President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, will be present. As per the revised timetable shared on Thursday, he will begin speaking at the event, which commences at 11:00 AM, in Solingen's iconic Theater and Concert Hall. Post his speech, Steinmeier intends to lay a tribute at the attack site and pay a silent, solemn tribute to the victims.

During the incident, the suspect, wielding a knife, fatally stabbed three festival visitors in Solingen and left eight others with wounds. German authorities suspect a 26-year-old Syrian refugee, who arrived through Bulgaria, for the heinous act. Regrettably, the extremist group Islamic State (IS) has admitted responsibility for the atrocity.

The President's speech at the commemoration event will be addressed by the Country's Commission, led by Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Subsequently, The Commission will accompany Steinmeier to the attack site for a tribute.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest

The full withdrawal of military personnel from the air logistics center named 'Camp Vie Allemand'...
Politics

German troops bid their farewell to Niger, concluding their military presence in the country.

German troops bid their farewell to Niger, concluding their military presence in the country. Following the successful execution of a military coup in Niger, Germany's Bundeswehr had aimed to maintain its presence in the country. However, negotiations with the Nigerien government proved unsuccessful. Consequently, the mission has finally

 and  Max Becker
Members Public