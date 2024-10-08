Steinmeier envisions an end to the state of ongoing conflict and suffering in the Middle East.

A year ago, Hamas launched a violent attack on Israel, resulting in the loss of over a thousand lives and the kidnapping of hundreds of individuals into the Gaza Strip. This conflict, as per Federal President Steinmeier, has left both parties with an enormous amount of pain and suffering, according to his speech during a commemoration event in Berlin.

As we mark the anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel, Federal President Steinmeier expressed his longing for peace in the Middle East. He declared that Germany stands by Israel when its Jewish homeland is under attack. However, he also acknowledged that "our principles face a clash with a harsh, even contradictory reality" in the Middle East conflict.

This conflict has claimed countless lives, forced many to flee multiple times, suffering from malnutrition and diseases. "The questions about Israel's right to self-defense are shifting, turning towards the limitations of that right," Steinmeier explained. "The people in Gaza are enduring immense suffering for the past year."

Steinmeier advises against pride

For the Germans, the commitment to "Never Again" and the goal of making the world a better place remain, Steinmeier added. A peaceful coexistence for Israelis and Palestinians cannot be achieved solely through military means; a political solution is necessary.

"I long for an end to the suffering in the Middle East, but I urge caution against relying solely on hasty, overly simplistic solutions in a crisis," Steinmeier emphasized. "The deaths in Gaza, the hunger, the destruction would not have occurred without the violent incidents of October 7 last year." He warned against a premature condemnation of Israel and the arrogance of some Europeans.

Steinmeier expressed distress over the growing anti-Semitism in Germany and the uncertainty of Jewish communities in Germany, causing some to consider leaving the country. As the German Federal President, this painfully affects him. The Middle East conflict is threatening to divide German schools, universities, cultural institutions, streets, and media.

"Regardless of the challenges we face, we must not lose our sense of direction," Steinmeier urged. Attacks, threats, or demands for a Middle East without Israel are forms of anti-Semitism, which will never be tolerated or accepted, he declared.

