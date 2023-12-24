Christmas speech - Steinmeier: Courage and cooperation in democracy are good advisors

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has warned Germans not to turn their backs on democracy. "Yes, we long for clarity. Yes, it is right to expect political leaders to struggle for the right path, but also to provide answers that will help us as a country," said Steinmeier in his Christmas address this year.

Citizens should expect democrats to work together when it comes to the common good. "Many have missed that. Some turn away, others rail against everything and everyone," he said, according to the speech text published in advance by the Office of the Federal President.

Skepticism and worries

But when things get tough in democracy, there are "better advisors than anger and contempt", Steinmeier warned. "Even better than those who pretend that there is always one simple answer to the questions of the future. Good advice requires courage and cooperation." This also includes keeping everyone in mind. Steinmeier: "We will only ever get further together, not if everyone withdraws into their own world."

This year, the world has shown its dark side. There has been suffering and destruction as well as hatred and violence. He mentioned the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. "And since the fall, we have been horrified by the atrocities committed by Hamas and the victims of the war in the Middle East," he said. The year has left many unanswered questions. Some people are skeptical about the state and politics, some are worried about the future.

Thanks to helpers

He wished people that they could now close the door behind them over the holidays and enjoy time with their loved ones. He also thanked those who were out and about so that "we can all celebrate in peace and in safety". He mentioned the police, fire department and armed forces. "Or you, in the clinics, in the homes or in the facilities, who are also looking after other people today, people in emotional distress, people without a roof over their heads! Thank you for being there."

There are millions of people who stand up for others with determination and courage, who are committed to living together peacefully in a society of the many. "And it is these people who give me courage. They bring warmth to our country," said Steinmeier.

Next year, Germany will celebrate the 75th anniversary of its own democracy. "Our constitution is something we can be proud of," he said. And: "This foundation has supported our country well so far, even when things have become more difficult. And I am convinced that it will continue to support us in the future. And that's why I want to encourage us all to trust in this foundation. Let's remind ourselves more often: Germany is and will remain a good country."

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de