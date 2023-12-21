Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewspeter müllerberlinfederal constitutional courtjusticepersonalitiesfederal presidentgermanysibylle kessal-wulfFederal Councilfrank-walter steinmeier

Steinmeier appoints new judges to the Federal Constitutional Court

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has appointed the lawyer Holger Wöckel and the former Attorney General Peter Frank as new judges at the Federal Constitutional Court. This was announced by the Office of the Federal President in Berlin on Thursday. The new judges had previously been...

 and  Wendy Allen
1 min read
Frank-Walter Steinmeier (l), Federal President, swears in Holger Wöckel, judge of the Federal....aussiedlerbote.de
Frank-Walter Steinmeier (l), Federal President, swears in Holger Wöckel, judge of the Federal Constitutional Court, at Bellevue Palace. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Federal President - Steinmeier appoints new judges to the Federal Constitutional Court

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has appointed the lawyer Holger Wöckel and the former Attorney General Peter Frank as new judges at the Federal Constitutional Court. This was announced by the Office of the Federal President in Berlin on Thursday. The new judges had previously been elected by the Federal Council.

The 47-year-old Wöckel replaces Sibylle Kessal-Wulf at the Karlsruhe court, who retired from office after twelve years. According to the Office of the President, Steinmeier paid tribute to the lawyer's achievements and presented her with her certificate of dismissal.

The head of state also bid farewell to the former judge Peter Müller. The former CDU Minister President of Saarland had joined the Federal Constitutional Court at the end of 2011. Half of the 16 judges of the Federal Constitutional Court are elected by the Bundestag and half by the Bundesrat.

Federal Constitutional Court on Kessal-Wulf Federal Constitutional Court on Müller

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public

Latest