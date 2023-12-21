Federal President - Steinmeier appoints new judges to the Federal Constitutional Court

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has appointed the lawyer Holger Wöckel and the former Attorney General Peter Frank as new judges at the Federal Constitutional Court. This was announced by the Office of the Federal President in Berlin on Thursday. The new judges had previously been elected by the Federal Council.

The 47-year-old Wöckel replaces Sibylle Kessal-Wulf at the Karlsruhe court, who retired from office after twelve years. According to the Office of the President, Steinmeier paid tribute to the lawyer's achievements and presented her with her certificate of dismissal.

The head of state also bid farewell to the former judge Peter Müller. The former CDU Minister President of Saarland had joined the Federal Constitutional Court at the end of 2011. Half of the 16 judges of the Federal Constitutional Court are elected by the Bundestag and half by the Bundesrat.

