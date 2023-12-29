Labor market - Steinbach: Too few refugees brought into the labor market

Brandenburg's Minister of Economic Affairs Jörg Steinbach (SPD) believes that the integration of refugees into the labor market has not yet been successful. He sees too many hurdles in the recognition of professional qualifications and German language skills. "There are currently 18,000 migrants in Brandenburg who have completed vocational training. We need to get them into work by 2024," Steinbach told the Märkische Allgemeine Zeitung (Friday/Print).

"We have not succeeded in getting a sufficient number of refugees, including those from Ukraine, into the primary labor market. I have to say, I misjudged this," Steinbach told the newspaper. He is in favor of shifting the recognition of qualifications directly to the companies. "After three months, they know only too well who is suitable for a job. Then it doesn't matter whether the qualifications are one hundred percent congruent."

The minister also called for high barriers to language acquisition to be reviewed. He said that chambers of commerce and associations should act more pragmatically. Steinbach also believes that companies need to be more willing to take risks and be more open.

Source: www.stern.de