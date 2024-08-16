- Stefan Raab is coming back with a TV show.

Stefan Raab has been quiet for a long time. For years, nothing happened except for a photo on his Instagram account "therealstefanraab". That is, until March of this year. Suddenly, three posts appeared, hinting at the return of the TV god with Elton's support. Soon after, it became clear: Raab will box against former world champion Regina Halmich again on September 14. But is that all?

Apparently not. The boxing match against Regina Halmich seems to be just the beginning of what the cult entertainer has in mind. Typically Raab, he reportedly has an ace up his sleeve, and it's said to be a new TV show.

Together with the TV station RTL, which will also broadcast the boxing match, the 57-year-old is said to be working on a TV show. According to the "Bild" newspaper, Raab wants to make a comeback nine years after his TV exit, apparently driven by competitive motives. It is said that Stefan Raab is far from satisfied with his successor at the legendary show "TV Total", Sebastian Pufpaff. Comedian Oliver Pocher hinted at similar things in his podcast "Die Pochers: Frisch recycelt": "That 'TV-Total' thorn is deeply embedded in him."

The new TV show is said to start as early as Wednesday, September 18, at 8:15 PM on RTL - at the same time as ProSieben's "TV Total". Raab hosted the show for 16 years from 1999 to 2015, but he is said to have still been involved behind the scenes until 2023. Then there were rumors of disagreements between him and Pufpaff, leading to Stefan Raab's withdrawal.

A source from the production told "Bild" that "what Stefan is doing now is a clear declaration of war. Not just between Raab and his successor, but between the stations. Stefan is attacking his own baby." The newspaper also reports that the "TV Total" band "Heavytones" has left ProSieben after 20 years and has already signed with RTL.

So far, RTL is keeping quiet about the speculations and only refers to the upcoming boxing match, but does not deny the rumors.

