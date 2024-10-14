Stefan Raab is assisting Kai Plum in amassing a million followers.

Following Stefan Raab's plea on his RTL+ show, encouraging viewers to follow Kai Pflaume on Instagram, the one million follower milestone has finally been reached. Overjoyed by this achievement, Raab shared the news on his own Instagram account, while Pflaume remained relatively unphased.

Raab, making a return to the entertainment industry with his show "You Don't Win the Million Here," seems to have found a new passion in utilizing Instagram. During the show's premiere, he encouraged his viewers to comment a specific song's title on his Instagram page. More recently, Raab took notice of Pflaume's profile on the social media platform.

Despite frequenting Lake Starnberg five times a week, running around the Alster 23 times, and conquering the highest mountains, Pflaume had yet to gain a million followers. In an attempt to assist his colleague, Raab encouraged viewers to boost Pflaume's follower count.

Around noon on a Friday, Raab announced the successful completion of his mission. Tens of thousands of people heeded his call, enabling Pflaume to announce his achievement on his own page: "11.10.24 16:46! Congratulations and thanks to all! A magnificent feat! 1 million followers for Kai!"

Pflaume keeps it cool

Upon Raab's announcement, a video surfaced from the "You Don't Win the Million Here" studio, featuring Raab and his team celebrating with champagne and a catchy tune for Pflaume. Raab even went as far as following Pflaume on Instagram, exclaiming, "Now I'm the only one who follows him! Boom!".

However, Pflaume kept his response low-key on Instagram: "Indeed, it's been a bustling week for me. I was traveling quite a bit, and I must admit that I was quite surprised by what was going on with Stefan on Instagram. So hello to all the newcomers! Welcome aboard!"

When Raab announced his comeback from a nine-year TV break in March, he boasted a mere 200,000 followers. He issued a similar appeal for himself, aiming for nine million followers within three days. Although this goal was not met, Raab now boasts a substantial 2.7 million followers on Instagram. Perhaps the next challenge for Pflaume?

