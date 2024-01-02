Skip to content
Stefan Raab founds new production company

The pension can wait

 Viktoria Klein
2 min read
Stefan Raab is probably not planning to return to the TV cameras in the future. He has also recently turned his back on his long-standing production company Brainpool. But the 57-year-old wants to continue working behind the scenes - with a new company that he has now founded.

"We have big plans and want to start the new year with a great team and lots of new ideas" - with these words, former ProSieben and Sat.1 boss Daniel Rosemann gave the go-ahead for a new production company called "Raab Entertainment" on the online portal "LinkedIn". On New Year's Day, the 43-year-old announced nothing less than a new start for TV professional Stefan Raab.

This announcement confirms the hottest industry rumor of the fall, according to the industry portal "DWDL". Last October, it was announced that Stefan Raab would be ending his partnership with production company Brainpool at the end of 2023 after 25 years of collaboration. It is also a new beginning for Rosemann: he left the ProSieben/Sat.1 broadcasting group in the fall after 15 years as head.

Via "LinkedIn", Raab and Rosemann are currently looking for a production manager for future shows. The job advertisement states the field of activity of their new joint production company: "Raab Entertainment produces moving image content for all broadcasters, platforms and clients, we are creative and hands-on. We develop concepts and ideas that are unique. We are looking for unique people with a lot of skill and knowledge."

Raab himself remains silent

According to "DWDL", the rights to Raab's previous TV ideas remain with the production company Brainpool or its parent company Banijay, including the formats "Turmspringen", "Blamieren oder kassieren" and "Schlag den Besten", which are now on RTL. It is not yet known which new TV and show projects will be created as part of Raab Entertainment. As usual, Stefan Raab himself did not comment personally on the news.

Raab, now 57, ended his TV career in front of the camera in 2015 and then withdrew from the public eye. Since then, however, he has continued to work on various television projects in the background.

Source: www.ntv.de

