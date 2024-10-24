Stefan Raab and Bully Herbig are collaborating on a joint program for RTL.

Raab and Herbig team up for RTL's "Stefan and Bully against anyone" spectacle. This partnership marks the first time entertainers Stefan Raab and Michael "Bully" Herbig have collaborated. RTL, the Cologne-based station, expects this live show event to usher in a "new era in TV history."

Could they become the next iconic TV duo? Raab and Herbig, both revered in the German entertainment industry, are teaming up for RTL. The show, titled "Stefan and Bully against anyone" (SUBGIS), airs on RTL at 8:15 PM on December 21st. A press release expresses excitement, stating, "A bigger dose of entertainment and creativity is hard to come by in a single duo."

Raab and Herbig will face an opponent who succeeds in defeating three other contestants at the show's start. The contestants will be craftsmen, doctors, students, teachers, or lawyers - anyone can apply. Elton, Raab's previous show intern, will host the competition, while Frank Buschmann will provide commentary.

Program director Inga Leschek is optimistic, stating, "This feels like an early Christmas present for all entertainment lovers! Raab and Herbig share both an obsession with perfection and detail in their content, as well as an endless playfulness (and for Stefan, a strong competitive spirit...). We're thrilled to bring this dream team together at RTL, and we can't wait to entertain our audience with them."

Secure tickets for SUBGIS at www.raab-tickets.de. Applicants can submit their submissions at www.raab-casting.de.

