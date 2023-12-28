Stefan Effenberg issues a warning to Toni Kroos

A possible return of Toni Kroos to the national team is the subject of lively debate among experts. As Stefan Effenberg always has something to say, he has his say: the former DFB professional sees several reasons against a Kroos comeback - and has some advice for Julian Nagelsmann.

Stefan Effenberg has also advised Toni Kroos against a possible return to the German national soccer team. One of the reasons given by the former selector was the potential impact on the career of the soon-to-be 34-year-old 2014 World Cup winner at Real Madrid. "If you miss out on a tournament like this at an older age, it might give you one or even two more seasons with your club," explained Effenberg in his column for the news portal "t-online".

"In sporting terms, he would certainly help the team immediately and provide stability, no question about it. He has been performing at an extremely high level for years and is still doing so at Real Madrid," Effenberg emphasized, but also pointed out: "What he has achieved for German soccer can also be ruined a little by a home European Championship where things don't go well."

Effenberg's advice to Nagelsmann

National coach Julian Nagelsmann must also carefully consider what a return of Kross would mean for the hierarchy. The question is what ideas Nagelsmann has and under what conditions Kroos would be willing to come back. So far, the midfielder has not made any concrete statements on the matter. Nagelsmann had described a comeback as an interesting idea. Before Effenberg, other ex-national team players had already made critical comments on the subject.

In view of the recent disappointing results, Effenberg appealed to Nagelsmann not to look at names when nominating his European Championship squad. "It's all about who is really good at the moment and who will really help the team," emphasized the 55-year-old.

Former soccer greats such as Uli Hoeneß, Sepp Maier, Hansi Müller and Lothar Matthäus had recently spoken out against Kroos making a DFB comeback. The Rio world champion himself has not yet commented on the issue.

Source: www.ntv.de