From after-sun to serum - Stay well in the sun with these care tips

High temperatures, intense sun rays, heavy sweating: The summer puts a lot of demand on our body and skin. Therefore, the right skincare routine is all the more important. These beauty essentials can help.

Don't Forget the Lips

The lips require special protection as their skin is very thin and sensitive. A lip balm with integrated sun protection factor prevents sunburn and dryness. These products can be found in every drugstore and fit in every hand or pant pocket.

Moisturizing Care

Moisturizing products are a must in the summer, both for the skin and for the hair. A light serum with hyaluronic acid or glycerin intensely moisturizes the skin, without irritating it. It can be applied in the morning and evening under day or night care.

After a day in the sun, a cooling after-sun lotion helps soothe and moisturize the skin. Aloe Vera and panthenol are particularly beneficial.

For the hair, a weekly leave-in treatment with protection and care is recommended, without weighing it down. It can be applied to damp hair after washing and protects against UV rays and harmful influences.

Light Makeup Products

In the summer, less is often more. Light makeup products that do not run and allow the skin to breathe are ideal. A tinted moisturizing cream with sun protection factor offers a light tint protection and lets the skin shine naturally. It is a good alternative to heavy foundations. A waterproof mascara holds up at high temperatures and during swimming, without smudging. Thus, the eyelash look remains perfect.

Last but not least: A setting spray ensures that the makeup stays in place even on hot days. Products with refreshing ingredients like mint or cucumber offer an additional cooling effect.

Final tips: Besides the application of skincare products, it is also important to drink plenty of fluids - not only for the circulation, but also for the skin.

