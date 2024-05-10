👋 Hello and welcome to 5 Things PM! Americans have a pessimistic view on the current housing market situation, as per a recent survey. Only 21% believe it's a good time to buy a house. Homebuyers are struggling due to skyrocketing home prices combined with persistent high mortgage rates.

1️⃣ Gym memberships: The $10-a-month membership rate, which has been a long-standing feature of Planet Fitness for more than two decades, will soon be eliminated. This more affordable option is said to attract individuals who want to work out but may not go frequently. Beginning this summer, new members will pay $15 a month for the basic plan.

2️⃣ Chevy's last sedan: The Malibu vehicle will be discontinued in a few months as the factory prepares to produce electric vehicles instead. With this change, Chevrolet will now sell only trucks, SUVs, and the two-seater Corvette sports car in the United States.

3️⃣ Autism in adults: People who are diagnosed later in life often report feeling a sense of relief after enduring years of difficulties. However, many support services cater primarily to autistic children. Groups like Autism Speaks are working to bridge the gap for adults who need assistance.

4️⃣ Complex criminal investigations: The FBI utilized a can of spray paint, stolen license plates, and strange text messages to build its case against a Florida man suspected of kidnapping his wife in Spain. Ana Maria Knezevich Henao was last seen in early February. She and her husband were separated and intended to divorce.

5️⃣ Brain chips: The first person to receive an implant from Elon Musk's startup experienced an issue just a few weeks after the chip was inserted. Neuralink reported that some of the chip's connections became detached but have since developed a solution. The desired outcome is to connect human brains to computers.

👀 This cool vintage wagon in Alaska goes 60 mph and can be seen cruising around town! Now it's up for sale at auction and even comes with a giant steering wheel.

During an intense cross-examination, Stormy Daniels confirms she's telling the truth about Donald Trump

A series of legal rulings against Hunter Biden sets the stage for a June gun trial

The US is experiencing a significant tornado outbreak

📸 Windows to new connections: A cutting-edge art installation in New York City allows viewers to interact with people more than 3,000 miles away in Dublin, Ireland.

🎧 Psychedelic therapy: CNN's Audie Cornish has an in-depth conversation with an expert on the potential of these drugs to relieve emotional trauma and the reason for mixed expectations.

🛏️ Talking in your dreams: This common occurrence is generally harmless, but it may be linked to PTSD, depression, or anxiety. Counselors suggest ways to deal with it.

😎 We end on a positive note: Europe's largest saltwater lagoon, Mar Menor in Spain, was on the verge of ecological collapse. Teresa Vicente, a professor at a nearby university, tirelessly advocated for the lagoon to be granted legal rights as a person. She received a distinguished award for her efforts and is optimistic about Mar Menor's future recovery.

