Hey there, welcome to 5 Things PM! There's exciting news from Iceland as a mega pollution cleaner called "Mammoth" has started running. It sucks in air and uses chemicals to strip out the carbon dioxide which can then be buried deep underground and transformed into stone. Great news for the planet!

1️⃣ Ozempic Babies: Women taking weight-loss drugs have been experiencing surprising pregnancies. As these medicines are relatively new, they haven't been studied on pregnant people, causing safety concerns and uneasiness about the unknown.

2️⃣ Young voters: They were instrumental in Joe Biden's win during the 2020 presidential election. CNN spoke to young folks in the crucial state of Michigan, who shared their apprehensions about supporting him once more in November. [video] Students discuss Biden vs. Trump

3️⃣ Mammograms: Experts now recommend getting a breast cancer screening exam from age 40. This is a significant change from previous advice that suggested a later starting age. Here's more on this.

4️⃣ Career Switches: Former professional cyclist Chris Birch traded his bike for a NASA astronaut's seat. Unusual? Sure, but this math and biological engineer hopes to explore beyond Earth.

5️⃣ Music Messages: Rapper Macklemore applauded college students protesting the conflict in Gaza and is one of the first big artists to expressly criticize US aid to Israel. His new track is called "Hind's Hall," referencing protesters at Columbia University.

👀 Take a look at a wild scene! A guy in Phoenix almost sent his car into a shed when it lifted off the ground and came crashing down. A neighbor saw the driver bolt.

AstraZeneca withdraws its COVID-19 vaccine due to low demand

Georgia appeals court to consider Trump's attempt to disqualify DA Fani Willis from the election subversion case

US lawmakers demand answers after press report contradicts Pentagon probes on the deadly Kabul airport attack

6.8 years

That's how long the average lifespan of a hairless Sphynx cat is—the shortest among domestic breeds.

🏡 Home sweet home: Wilson and her husband bonded over their delight for travels. The pandemic accelerated their retirement plans, leading them to a tiny village in Portugal. Although she misses her family and friends, she insists she's never going back to the US.

✈️ Which airline earned the top rank in both the economy passenger category and first-class/business categories in J.D. Power's customer satisfaction survey?A. Spirit and JetBlueB. Allegiant and UnitedC. Southwest and DeltaD. Frontier and Alaska

💃 We love closing on a cheerful note: A simple Instagram page has grown into a sensation. "Diary of a Naija Girl" has almost a million followers and encourages women to make life decisions based on their wishes, not what society expects. Says founder Ifedayo Agorohe, “Women are learning to believe they are worthy… with or without marriage.”

*5 Things PM is curated by CNN’s Tricia Escobedo, Meghan Pryce, and Kimberly Richardson. * [Quiz answer]: C. Southwest took the top spot in the economy class passengers, and Delta came out on top concerning the first-class/business category.

