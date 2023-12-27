Wolfgang Schäuble - Station announces program change

Former Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (1942-2023) passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 81. To mark his death, broadcaster Erste has announced a change to the program. Following the "Tagesthemen" program, the 45-minute obituary "Wolfgang Schäuble - Lebenslänglich Politik" (SWR) by Thomas Schneider will be broadcast. This was announced by the broadcaster on Wednesday afternoon. If you don't want to wait until 23:45, you can already watch the obituary in the ARD media library .

About the content of the film

Wolfgang Schäuble had an exceptionally long political career and shaped the fate of the Republic for decades. He played a decisive role in shaping German unity.

After an assassination attempt in 1990, he fought his way back to life. A mentally ill assassin shot him at an election campaign event. As a result, the then 48-year-old Wolfgang Schäuble was paralyzed from the third thoracic vertebra and was confined to a wheelchair.

He was ousted from the party leadership during the party donation scandal in 1999. However, the native of Freiburg (Breisgau) found his way back and became one of the most influential politicians alongside Chancellor Angela Merkel (69) as Minister of the Interior and Finance. His commitment to the European Union was characterized by passionate dedication and the conviction that Europe had a strong future.

Source: www.stern.de