Aid organizations - State wants to get young people more interested in the fire department profession

The state of Baden-Württemberg aims to attract more young people to a career in the fire department. Given the shortage of skilled workers and the dwindling number of young people interested in a craft or technical profession, fewer are choosing to further train as a firefighter's wife or firefighter. Therefore, youth work is crucial to encourage young people to take up the profession or a volunteer role in the volunteer fire department, according to the Interior Ministry in response to a query from FDP state legislators Nico Weinmann and Dennis Birnstock.

Interest among the youngest

Approximately all of the 1,097 municipal fire departments in Baden-Württemberg have a youth fire department. In total, there are 37,662 children and adolescents active in the youth fire departments (as of December 31, 2023). The number of active children and adolescents has been increasing continuously, according to the ministry's reports, with an increase of 9.4% compared to the previous year. "This is due to youth work in the municipal fire departments," the ministry stated.

To ensure a supply of young people

The state of Baden-Württemberg supports youth work through two pedagogical experts at the Landesfeuerwehrschule Bruchsal and through grants to municipalities and the Landesfeuerwehrverband. In addition, the Interior Ministry has collaborated with the Landesfeuerwehrverband on a statewide youth campaign. Posters and flyers are made available to municipal fire departments.

It's not just about the fire department

The Interior Ministry is also promoting volunteer work in civil protection through a campaign. Mobile exhibition spaces can be set up at events to illustrate the work of the fire department and the organizations involved in disaster response.

