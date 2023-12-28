Award - State teaching award for teachers in three cities

Sometimes it's about protection against computer hackers, sometimes about environmentally friendly construction, for example with clay and willow, then again about topics such as climate and sustainability: this year's three state teaching awards go to professors, lecturers and also a student from Esslingen University of Applied Sciences, the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) and the University of Constance. The prize money of 50,000 euros each is earmarked for a specific purpose.

The state teaching prize, which has been awarded since the mid-1990s, has so far been awarded to more than 400 lecturers. Since 2013, it has been awarded every two years, alternating with the State Research Prize. Each year, the prize is intended to reward exemplary and particularly good achievements in teaching and contribute to a competition of ideas within the universities. The lecturers and their concepts are nominated by the universities, and the students' votes also have an influence.

Tobias Heer, Dean of the Faculty of Computer Science and Information Technology at Esslingen University of Applied Sciences, was awarded the prize in the "STEM specialists" category, i.e. for the natural sciences. Among other things, he deals with IT security tests and simulated hacker attacks and offers additional courses such as the Hacking-AG.

Moritz Dörstelmann, Professor of Digital Design and Fabrication (DDF) at KIT, was honored in the "Innovation/Transformation" category. He specializes in digital design and manufacturing technologies that can be used to enable resource-saving construction with clay and willow, for example.

The prize for climate protection is shared by Barbara Ette, Gabriele Schaub and student Anton Schwärzler. According to the ministry, they have implemented a certificate program on climate and sustainability issues initiated by students at the University of Konstanz.

"I am very pleased that we have so many committed professors and lecturers in Baden-Württemberg who are committed to good studies with exciting formats," said Science Minister Petra Olschowski (Greens), whose institution awards the prize. The large number of applications submitted also speaks for this.

