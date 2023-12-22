Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsresearchmillion sumcooperationisraelhanoverlower saxony

State strengthens cooperation between Lower Saxony and Israel

The state is strengthening cooperation between Israeli and Lower Saxon universities and research institutions with a sum in the millions. A total of almost 2.7 million euros will be used to fund nine projects that are being carried out jointly by scientists from universities in Lower Saxony and...

 and  Carmen Simpson
1 min read

Research - State strengthens cooperation between Lower Saxony and Israel

The state is strengthening cooperation between Israeli and Lower Saxon universities and research institutions with a sum in the millions. A total of almost 2.7 million euros will be used to fund nine projects that are being carried out jointly by scientists from universities in Lower Saxony and Israel, as announced by the Ministry of Science in Hanover on Thursday.

"Today more than ever, the program is also a clear signal that we stand in solidarity with our partners in Israel," said Science Minister Falko Mohrs (SPD) according to the press release. Particularly under the current circumstances, it is important to strengthen cooperation, especially among young scientists from both countries, in order to expand the innovative strength of both countries.

Since 1977, the Ministry and the Volkswagen Foundation have been supporting scientific exchange between universities and research institutions in Lower Saxony and Israel with a joint initiative.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Matt Thomas (l-r), Sterling Brown, Louis Olinde and Justin Bean of Berlin cheer. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Alba Berlin loses against Fenerbahce Istanbul

Alba Berlin's basketball team suffered a home defeat in the Euroleague just three days after their coup against FC Barcelona. The Berliners lost 82:91 (47:51) at home to top Turkish club Fenerbahce Istanbul in front of 13,112 spectators on Friday evening. Alba thus remains bottom of the table...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public
The product mentioned in the text has been recalled. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Bio Company recalls goji berries

Due to the risk of salmonella, the manufacturer Bio Company is recalling goji berries with a best-before date of 28.05.2024. The warning relates to the 100-gram pre-packaged product, the company announced on the lebensmittelwarnung.de platform on Friday. Packs with a different best-before date...

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public

Latest

Matt Thomas (l-r), Sterling Brown, Louis Olinde and Justin Bean of Berlin cheer. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Alba Berlin loses against Fenerbahce Istanbul

Alba Berlin's basketball team suffered a home defeat in the Euroleague just three days after their coup against FC Barcelona. The Berliners lost 82:91 (47:51) at home to top Turkish club Fenerbahce Istanbul in front of 13,112 spectators on Friday evening. Alba thus remains bottom of the table...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public