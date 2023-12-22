Research - State strengthens cooperation between Lower Saxony and Israel

The state is strengthening cooperation between Israeli and Lower Saxon universities and research institutions with a sum in the millions. A total of almost 2.7 million euros will be used to fund nine projects that are being carried out jointly by scientists from universities in Lower Saxony and Israel, as announced by the Ministry of Science in Hanover on Thursday.

"Today more than ever, the program is also a clear signal that we stand in solidarity with our partners in Israel," said Science Minister Falko Mohrs (SPD) according to the press release. Particularly under the current circumstances, it is important to strengthen cooperation, especially among young scientists from both countries, in order to expand the innovative strength of both countries.

Since 1977, the Ministry and the Volkswagen Foundation have been supporting scientific exchange between universities and research institutions in Lower Saxony and Israel with a joint initiative.

Source: www.stern.de