Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsenvironmentenvironmental zonemagdeburghanovertrafficsaxony-anhaltgermany

State sticks to low emission zones in Magdeburg and Halle

The green sticker is the "entry ticket" for drivers to many cities in Germany. However, environmental zones will be abolished in some cities in the new year. Saxony-Anhalt wants to wait and see.

 and  Alex Stellmacher
1 min read
A Euro 4 sticker can be seen on the windshield of a car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A Euro 4 sticker can be seen on the windshield of a car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Traffic - State sticks to low emission zones in Magdeburg and Halle

While some cities such as Hanover will abolish their low emission zones from January, drivers in Saxony-Anhalt will still have to drive with the green sticker. There are no plans to abolish the existing low emission zones in Magdeburg and Halle, a ministry spokesperson said in response to an inquiry. The low emission zones had helped to significantly improve air quality in both cities. The low emission zones were introduced there in 2011 as part of the clean air plan.

According to an evaluation report by the State Office for Environmental Protection, the annual limit values for nitrogen oxide in the Magdeburg conurbation were complied with just three years later, in 2014. With various measures, it was also possible to comply with the values in Halle in 2018.

The Saxony-Anhalt Ministry of the Environment expects the EU to further tighten the limit values for particulate matter and nitrogen oxide in the coming year. The clean air plans will then have to be adapted to the lower limits. In this context, a decision will then also be made on the continued existence of the environmental zones.

According to the Federal Environment Agency in Dessau-Roßlau, there are currently still 48 low emission zones in Germany. Road traffic is one of the most important sources of pollutants such as particulate matter and nitrogen oxide. According to the UBA, environmental zones have made a decisive contribution to compliance with the emission limits throughout Germany.

Federal Environment Agency

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The inscription "Locked" lights up on a police vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

A7: Closure between Othmarschen and Elbtunnel

Due to an emergency measure in the Altona Tunnel construction section, only one lane of the Autobahn 7 can be used between Othmarschen and the Elbe Tunnel southbound from 7 a.m. on Saturday morning until probably 10 a.m. on Sunday. Major damage to the drainage channel had been detected and...

 and  James Williams
Members Public
Raindrops collect on a windshield. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Changeable in Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia

In the federal states of Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia affected by the floods, scattered rain and wind is expected on the last weekend of the year. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), it will remain partly cloudy. In Saxony, there will be isolated thunderstorms on Saturday...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public

Latest

The inscription "Locked" lights up on a police vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

A7: Closure between Othmarschen and Elbtunnel

Due to an emergency measure in the Altona Tunnel construction section, only one lane of the Autobahn 7 can be used between Othmarschen and the Elbe Tunnel southbound from 7 a.m. on Saturday morning until probably 10 a.m. on Sunday. Major damage to the drainage channel had been detected and...

 and  James Williams
Members Public
Raindrops collect on a windshield. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Changeable in Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia

In the federal states of Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia affected by the floods, scattered rain and wind is expected on the last weekend of the year. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), it will remain partly cloudy. In Saxony, there will be isolated thunderstorms on Saturday...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public