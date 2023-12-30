Traffic - State sticks to low emission zones in Magdeburg and Halle

While some cities such as Hanover will abolish their low emission zones from January, drivers in Saxony-Anhalt will still have to drive with the green sticker. There are no plans to abolish the existing low emission zones in Magdeburg and Halle, a ministry spokesperson said in response to an inquiry. The low emission zones had helped to significantly improve air quality in both cities. The low emission zones were introduced there in 2011 as part of the clean air plan.

According to an evaluation report by the State Office for Environmental Protection, the annual limit values for nitrogen oxide in the Magdeburg conurbation were complied with just three years later, in 2014. With various measures, it was also possible to comply with the values in Halle in 2018.

The Saxony-Anhalt Ministry of the Environment expects the EU to further tighten the limit values for particulate matter and nitrogen oxide in the coming year. The clean air plans will then have to be adapted to the lower limits. In this context, a decision will then also be made on the continued existence of the environmental zones.

According to the Federal Environment Agency in Dessau-Roßlau, there are currently still 48 low emission zones in Germany. Road traffic is one of the most important sources of pollutants such as particulate matter and nitrogen oxide. According to the UBA, environmental zones have made a decisive contribution to compliance with the emission limits throughout Germany.

Federal Environment Agency

