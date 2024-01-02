Work - State provides for more former employees and their relatives

Thuringia has paid pensions to more former state and municipal employees and their relatives. 16,840 people received these benefits at the beginning of 2023, for example to provide security in old age, as the state statistics office announced on Tuesday. This was 1215 more beneficiaries than at the start of 2022.

14,925 retired civil servants and judges received pensions at the start of 2023: 12,925 had previously worked for the state, 1990 of them for local authorities. In addition, survivors' pensions were paid to 1735 widowers and widows and 180 orphans. On average, the new pension recipients retired at the age of 63.

At 49.2 percent, former teachers and other school employees made up the majority of those who retired in 2022.

Source: www.stern.de