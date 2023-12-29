Work - State promotes further education: around 1000 applications approved

Anyone who wants to continue their professional training can receive support from the state. The Ministry of Economic Affairs announced on Friday that a subsidy of 50 percent of the costs is generally granted through the new "Vocational Further Training" funding program. For low-income earners, funding of up to 80 percent is even possible. Companies that want to train their employees can also take advantage of the program.

Since the end of October, around 1000 applications for funding for further training measures have already been approved. The Sächsische Aufbaubank (SAB) is responsible for this.

Statement from the Ministry of Economic Affairs

