State politicians like to give away time

At Christmas, many state politicians give gifts that they don't get enough of in their everyday lives: time with family and friends. But there are also packages under the Christmas trees - especially for children.

"In my family, the greatest gift is having time for each other. Talking to each other, laughing, a nice meal," reports Malu Dreyer. "Some of our children live far apart, but we all come together at Christmas," says the Minister President. "It's especially nice that we have grandchildren and they are of course particularly happy about presents as well as the time," says the SPD politician. And adds: "Of course, we don't yet know what the Christ Child will bring..."

State Parliament President Hendrik Hering puts it this way: "At Christmas, I like to give away what I and many other people often have the least of, but often wish for much more of: Time. And above all, time together!" For the SPD politician, this means: "I invite friends over for a meal or to attend an event such as a running event, to the theater or on a short trip."

Opposition leader Gordon Schnieder believes that "many Christmas traditions are really important". For the CDU politician from the Vulkaneifel region, these include decorating the Christmas tree together, delicious food, Christmas mass "and, above all, spending time with my family". "I live in a multi-generational house in my home town of Birresborn, and everyone comes together there on the festive days," says the CDU parliamentary group leader in the state parliament. "It's very nice and we enjoy the moments. In these turbulent times, that's the greatest Christmas joy you can give and receive." Spending time with people close to her is also a top priority for Education Minister Stefanie Hubig at Christmas. "Personally, I'm most happy about the gift of time together, and that's what I like to give away myself, especially in the form of joint activities." She also likes to put books under the Christmas tree, says the SPD politician. Because: "The two gifts can also be wonderfully combined: as time to read aloud."

Spending time with the family is also the most important thing for Minister of Economic Affairs Daniela Schmitt at Christmas. "Good conversations, a nice meal together and time to reflect and recharge your batteries are paramount," reports the FDP politician. When it comes to smaller gifts, Schmitt focuses on high-quality products from Rhineland-Palatinate - be it a good wine or artisan chocolate or pralines. "You can give everyone a little pleasure in their everyday lives with so-called gourmet crafts. And there are many excellent products made in and from Rhineland-Palatinate."

Interior Minister Michael Ebling (SPD) also prefers to give regional products as Christmas presents, "usually the ones wrapped in glass", he says with a wink. His party and cabinet colleague Clemens Hoch also gives friends and relatives small gifts, preferably with a regional connection "such as beautiful ingredients for the kitchen, a nice wine or a fine drop or a special treat". For the children of the Health and Science Minister from the SPD, there is "a new games console and equipment for sporting hobbies".

The children of Environment and Climate Protection Minister Katrin Eder can look forward to a fire station made of Lego bricks. The Green Minister's Christmas tree also contains gardening paraphernalia.

The regional chairman of the Free Voters, Stephan Wefelscheid, is giving away tickets for regional carnival sessions. "The clubs are still suffering from the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic and need support," says the Koblenz resident.

The leader of the Free Voters' parliamentary group, Joachim Streit, also "prefers to give time at Christmas, as I'm away from home a lot". He hasn't yet revealed exactly what that is this year. "Last year, it was a visit to Elton John's farewell tour."

Justice Minister Herbert Mertin (FDP) always takes time on Christmas Eve to visit a prison to thank the staff for their "special commitment". This time it is Frankenthal's turn.

Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Alexander Schweitzer collects ideas for Christmas presents all year round. "I have at least as much fun giving presents as the recipients themselves," reports the Social Democrat. "Fortunately, our children are also very transparent when it comes to their wish list. Nevertheless, it's always a successful surprise in the end."

Jan Bollinger, the regional and parliamentary group leader of the AfD, also thinks about himself when giving gifts: "I like to give things that the recipient and I myself would enjoy: a good book, something tasty from home or a voucher for an activity."

