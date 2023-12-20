Skip to content
State police receive five new patrol cars

Interior Minister Tamara Zieschang (CDU) has handed over five new company cars to the state police. The vehicles will be used by the Dessau-Roßlau police station and the water police, among others, according to the ministry. The total cost was given as around 355,000 euros. "The modern patrol...

The police lettering on an emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Handover - State police receive five new patrol cars

Interior Minister Tamara Zieschang (CDU) has handed over five new company cars to the state police. The vehicles will be used by the Dessau-Roßlau police station and the water police, among others, according to the ministry. The total cost was given as around 355,000 euros. "The modern patrol cars are true all-rounders," said Zieschang at the handover on Wednesday, according to a statement. They have all-wheel drive, around 250 hp and all kinds of accessories. They also offer enough space for equipment.

According to the ministry, a further 77 vehicles are to be replaced by new purchases next year. These include 13 radio patrol cars, 28 traffic accident and crew cars, 14 all-electric radio patrol cars as well as various special vehicles and vehicles for the special units. Around 390 radio patrol cars and a total of more than 1780 vehicles are in use in the state police force.

Latest