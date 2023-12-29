Cultural policy - State pledges support for Kurt Weill Fest until 2027

Saxony-Anhalt has secured funding for the Kurt Weill Festival until 2027. The state and Kurt Weill Fest Dessau GmbH have signed a funding agreement, the Ministry of Culture announced in Magdeburg on Friday. It includes an annual grant of 250,000 euros for the music festival. "The Kurt Weill Festival represents a particularly shimmering facet of our musical state of Saxony-Anhalt", explained State and Culture Minister Rainer Robra (CDU). "Year after year, it shows with equal reliability and yet always anew how the musical-historical legacy of Kurt Weill can be linked with the here and now."

The Kurt Weill Fest is an international, cross-genre festival in honor of the composer Weill ("The Threepenny Opera"), who was born in Dessau in 1900 and died in New York in 1950. He moved to the USA when the Nazis came to power. He became a star on Broadway with his music.

Under the motto "Shining in the Shadows", the Weill Fest 2024 focuses on women who are often overshadowed by their famous husbands, fathers, brothers or circumstances. It takes place from February 23 to March 10 and combines exhibitions, lectures and musical performances in the fields of musical theater, chanson, classical and contemporary music.

