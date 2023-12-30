Education - State pays pupils an internship bonus

Pupils in Thuringia can receive a financial subsidy from the state treasury for an internship in a skilled trade. The introduction of an internship bonus was decided in the state budget for 2024, announced Andreas Schubert, economic politician for the Left Party parliamentary group, in Erfurt on Saturday.

"We want to provide guidance in choosing a career and, similar to Saxony-Anhalt, offer financial support of 120 euros for school pupils who complete at least a one-week internship in a Thuringian craft business," explained Schubert. The state budget has 100,000 euros available for this in the coming year. The funding program to support the recruitment of young talent is to take effect during the next summer vacations.

Source: www.stern.de