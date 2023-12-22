Storm - State office warns of major flooding in several regions

The State Agency for Nature, Environment and Consumer Protection (Lanuv) warns of major flooding in the catchment area of several rivers in North Rhine-Westphalia as a result of the continuous rain. According to the latest forecasts, the highest warning threshold is likely to be exceeded at gauges in the catchment areas of the Ems (Wolbeck), the Lippe (Nordborchen, Bentfeld, Kesseler 3 station, Westtünnen), the Berkel (Stadtlohn-Schanzring) and the Vechte (Wettringen B70), the state office announced in a report on Friday afternoon.

The highest flood warning threshold indicates the danger that built-up areas could be flooded to a greater extent. According to data from Friday, it had not yet been reached at any measuring station.

The state office reported on Friday afternoon that overall water levels were continuing to rise in several catchment areas. In other catchment areas, the water levels were stagnating or falling slightly. A further rise in these levels cannot be ruled out due to the predicted further rainfall.

According to the latest list, the second-highest warning threshold has been exceeded at five measuring stations. According to the state office, the catchment areas of the Ems and Lippe rivers are particularly affected, with two measuring stations each. The second-highest warning threshold was also exceeded at one measuring station in the Siege catchment area at this time. This indicates the risk of flooding of individual built-up properties or cellars. It is possible that local traffic routes will be closed.

The local authorities will decide what measures need to be taken, said a Lanuv spokesperson. Precautionary measures could include closing roads or laying sandbags. The soils in North Rhine-Westphalia are already largely saturated due to the rain of recent weeks, so that new precipitation will run off superficially, the spokesperson continued.

