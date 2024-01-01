Skip to content
State office measures highest particulate matter pollution on New Year's Eve

The State Office for Nature, Environment and Consumer Protection of North Rhine-Westphalia has once again recorded increased levels of particulate matter on New Year's Eve. The highest measured value (381 micrograms per cubic meter of air) in the hour after midnight was reported by a measuring...

1 min read

The State Office for Nature, Environment and Consumer Protection of North Rhine-Westphalia has once again recorded increased levels of particulate matter on New Year's Eve. The highest measured value (381 micrograms per cubic meter of air) in the hour after midnight was reported by a measuring station in Datteln-Hagem in the Ruhr area, a spokeswoman announced on Monday. This was followed by Cologne-Chorweiler (226 micrograms), Essen Gladbecker Strasse (215 micrograms) and Wuppertal Gathe and Düsseldorf Corneliusstrasse (204 micrograms each).

However, the values have also been higher in previous years, said the spokeswoman. One reason for this could have been the weather conditions. However, the influence of fireworks can be seen. There were a total of 76 active measuring points this year.

The Federal Environment Agency is concerned about particulate matter pollution. Every year, around 2050 tons of particulate matter are released when fireworks are set off, it explained in November when asked by the German Press Agency. The inhalation of particulate matter endangers human health - both in the case of short-term high and long-term increased exposure.

