State Office for the Protection of the Constitution seeks employees

The Office for the Protection of the Constitution in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern wants to arm itself with additional specialists to cope with its tasks. The responsible Ministry of the Interior referred to a series of job advertisements in Schwerin on Wednesday. Experts are being sought for the areas of right-wing extremism and the financing of extremism and terrorism. An employee is also to be recruited for the investigations of the special parliamentary committee dealing with the activities of the right-wing terrorist network NSU.

The Ministry is continuing its efforts to fill the 23 newly created positions at the Office for the Protection of the Constitution with further job advertisements. Attempts are also being made via social channels to find suitable applicants to work for the state's Office for the Protection of the Constitution. The ministry is specifically looking for candidates who are not police officers but have other expertise.

In the past, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution has often made negative headlines. These ranged from investigative mishaps during the NSU terrorist group's series of murders to suspicions of leaking information and opaque weapons discoveries in the Schwerin office. As a result, the head of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution was replaced and extensive reforms were introduced in the state authority.

After extensive analysis, a group of experts submitted 52 proposals for change, including the strengthening of personnel. According to Interior Minister Christian Pegel (SPD), the Office for the Protection of the Constitution was granted 23 additional posts in the state budget, partly due to the significant increase in the range of potential threats. However, according to the information, only 96 of the possible 128 posts were filled in the fall.

According to Pegel, there was a great response to earlier advertisements. However, due to the special nature of intelligence activities and the necessary security checks, recruitment procedures also take time, the Minister explained.

