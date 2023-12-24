Weather - State office expects floods to calm down

The State Office for the Environment expects the flood situation to ease on Sunday. "We expect the situation to calm down for all water levels from midday," said Nils Fröhlich, spokesman for the state office. The German Meteorological Service (DWD) is expecting continuous rain to continue until the morning of Christmas Day, especially for the areas in northern and southern Thuringia, some of which have already been severely affected by flooding. "According to the forecasts, however, the rain will not be as heavy as in the past few days," said Fröhlich.

On Sunday morning, only a few measuring stations were already showing a rising trend. According to Fröhlich, it could take longer for the water to drain away, especially where the water levels on the rivers had reached the highest reported level.

The control center in Nordhausen had already reported that the fire department had been called out on Saturday evening. No injuries have been reported so far, they said on Sunday morning. The town of Nordhausen wrote on its website that roads were closed and partially flooded due to the high water.

According to the DWD, Christmas Eve will bring strong winds and more rain to Thuringia. On its website, the DWD warns of gusts of wind in large parts of the state. In some places, heavy squalls with speeds of up to 80 kilometers per hour are to be expected.

Source: www.stern.de