Environment - State Office: Air quality in Bavaria has improved

Air quality in Bavaria improved again last year. This is according to data from the Bavarian State Office for the Environment (LfU), as announced by the authority in Augsburg on Thursday.

The annual limit value for nitrogen dioxide was clearly undercut at 47 of 48 measuring stations in Bavaria last year. It is 40 micrograms per cubic meter. At Landshuter Allee in Munich alone, the annual average value was higher at 45 micrograms per cubic meter. The second-highest nitrogen dioxide value was recorded by the LfU at the measuring station on Angerstraße in Passau.

According to the LfU, there is also good news in terms of particulate matter pollution. According to the preliminary data, the permissible daily limit of an average of 50 micrograms per cubic meter for particulate matter (PM10) was not exceeded at any station in Bavaria. Even the fireworks at the turn of the year could not change this. Even if the particulate matter levels rose significantly for a short time due to the numerous firecrackers and rockets. According to the LfU, the concentration of particulate matter that is ultimately measured also depends heavily on the weather conditions. The pollution levels are higher when it is cloudy, and lower when it is raining. The data now presented is still provisional. The audited annual report is to be presented in the second quarter.

Pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter can lead to irritation of mucous membranes, inflammation and respiratory diseases as well as a reduction in lung function. They can also affect the cardiovascular system and aggravate existing illnesses. Pollutants are mainly released into the air by vehicle traffic as well as industrial and commercial operations.

LfU statement on air quality

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de