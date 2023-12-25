Taxes - State office against financial crime starts at the beginning of January

According to the state government, the new state office against financial crime will be launched as planned on January 1, 2024. The new head of the state office will be presented by Finance Minister Marcus Optendrenk (CDU) in January, a spokesperson for the NRW Ministry of Finance told dpa. The new state office will bring together all tax investigation departments in North Rhine-Westphalia to combat tax evasion, money laundering and cybercrime.

According to previous information, the state office will be based in Düsseldorf. Existing employees will also be able to work at their current location. The NRW Ministry of Finance had already announced in August that IT technology would be used to ensure that staff would not have to relocate.

As a first step, the special structures in the tax investigation department will be bundled. This includes a working group to combat the sources of financing for organized crime and terrorism as well as the central office to combat VAT fraud. In a second step, the ten special tax offices for criminal tax law and tax investigation are to be converted into regional branches of the new state office on January 1, 2025. The new state office will have a total of more than 1,000 employees in future.

Finance Minister Optendrenk had announced that it was not just a matter of pooling personnel and organization. IT possibilities such as algorithm-supported analysis or AI should also be made widely available for investigative work.

Source: www.stern.de