Traffic - State: number of public fast-charging points will grow

According to the state government, the number of public fast-charging points in NRW will double from just under 3,500 at the beginning of September 2023 to around 7,000 by the end of 2024. "According to our plans, there should be 11,000 by 2030," said a spokesperson for the Ministry of Economic Affairs when asked by Deutsche Presse-Agentur.

Over the past year and a half, the state has made around 35 million euros available for the promotion of fast-charging infrastructure, he emphasized. "This can be used to finance the construction of around 1700 new fast-charging points." Further expansion is expected through the expansion of the federal government's German network.

The state has also set itself higher expansion targets for publicly accessible normal charging points, said the spokesperson. The number is to increase from 15,700 at the beginning of September 2023 to around 22,000 by the end of 2024. By 2030, there should then be more than 81,000 public normal charging points.

"The future of mobility is electric," explained Economics Minister Mona Neubaur (Greens). The state government is supporting the development of public charging infrastructure as well as charging points at apartment buildings and for employees with considerable financial resources. "Now it is up to the car manufacturers to finally bring affordable and attractive models onto the market," she said.

At the beginning of December, the number of battery-electric cars registered in NRW was 300,000. The ministry expects this figure to rise to around 400,000 registered e-cars by the end of 2024.

Source: www.stern.de