Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewselectricityalternative energiestrafficturn of the yearnrwnorth rhine-westphaliacardüsseldorfgerman press agency

State: number of public fast-charging points will grow

More and more electric cars are hitting the roads. Charging points are needed so that they can charge up on the go. The country expects a significant increase in 2024.

 and  Vladimir Milov
1 min read
Electric cars charging at a charging station at the Ohligser Heide West highway service station.....aussiedlerbote.de
Electric cars charging at a charging station at the Ohligser Heide West highway service station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Traffic - State: number of public fast-charging points will grow

According to the state government, the number of public fast-charging points in NRW will double from just under 3,500 at the beginning of September 2023 to around 7,000 by the end of 2024. "According to our plans, there should be 11,000 by 2030," said a spokesperson for the Ministry of Economic Affairs when asked by Deutsche Presse-Agentur.

Over the past year and a half, the state has made around 35 million euros available for the promotion of fast-charging infrastructure, he emphasized. "This can be used to finance the construction of around 1700 new fast-charging points." Further expansion is expected through the expansion of the federal government's German network.

The state has also set itself higher expansion targets for publicly accessible normal charging points, said the spokesperson. The number is to increase from 15,700 at the beginning of September 2023 to around 22,000 by the end of 2024. By 2030, there should then be more than 81,000 public normal charging points.

"The future of mobility is electric," explained Economics Minister Mona Neubaur (Greens). The state government is supporting the development of public charging infrastructure as well as charging points at apartment buildings and for employees with considerable financial resources. "Now it is up to the car manufacturers to finally bring affordable and attractive models onto the market," she said.

At the beginning of December, the number of battery-electric cars registered in NRW was 300,000. The ministry expects this figure to rise to around 400,000 registered e-cars by the end of 2024.

NRW electromobility portal

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The inscription "Locked" lights up on a police vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

A7: Closure between Othmarschen and Elbtunnel

Due to an emergency measure in the Altona Tunnel construction section, only one lane of the Autobahn 7 can be used between Othmarschen and the Elbe Tunnel southbound from 7 a.m. on Saturday morning until probably 10 a.m. on Sunday. Major damage to the drainage channel had been detected and...

 and  James Williams
Members Public
Raindrops collect on a windshield. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Changeable in Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia

In the federal states of Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia affected by the floods, scattered rain and wind is expected on the last weekend of the year. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), it will remain partly cloudy. In Saxony, there will be isolated thunderstorms on Saturday...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public

Latest

The inscription "Locked" lights up on a police vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

A7: Closure between Othmarschen and Elbtunnel

Due to an emergency measure in the Altona Tunnel construction section, only one lane of the Autobahn 7 can be used between Othmarschen and the Elbe Tunnel southbound from 7 a.m. on Saturday morning until probably 10 a.m. on Sunday. Major damage to the drainage channel had been detected and...

 and  James Williams
Members Public
Raindrops collect on a windshield. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Changeable in Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia

In the federal states of Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia affected by the floods, scattered rain and wind is expected on the last weekend of the year. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), it will remain partly cloudy. In Saxony, there will be isolated thunderstorms on Saturday...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public