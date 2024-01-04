Memorial service for General - State mourning in Iran after explosions

Following the devastating explosions in Iran, which left around 100 people dead, the focus is now on finding out who was behind the attack and who was responsible for it. The Iranian government called it a terrorist attack. The German government and the European External Action Service also condemned the attack as an act of terrorism. Initially, however, no group claimed responsibility for the attack. The US government rejected claims that it was involved in the attack. There was also no reason to believe that Israel had been involved in the explosions.

It was the attack with the most victims in the 45-year history of the Islamic Republic. Yesterday, on the anniversary of the death of the powerful Iranian general Ghassem Soleimani, around 100 people were killed and more than 200 injured in two explosions in his home town of Kerman. The condition of around 30 injured people was still critical during the night and there was great concern that the number of victims could rise even further. Meanwhile, Iran's government declared a nationwide state of mourning.

Investigations are ongoing

Iran's leadership condemned the attack in the strongest possible terms. Religious leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi announced a decisive response. "With God's permission, the hand of divine vengeance will appear at the right time and in the right place," wrote Raisi on X, formerly Twitter. Interior Minister Ahmad Wahidi released findings from the initial investigation after visiting the attack sites. Among other things, the remains of the two explosive devices, which were detonated just a few minutes apart, were examined.

Kerman is the home of Soleimani, the former commander of the foreign units of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC). The USA killed him in a drone attack in Iraq on January 3, 2020. He is revered as a martyr by government supporters loyal to the system. The explosions occurred as crowds made a pilgrimage through the streets of the provincial capital to Soleimani's grave.

US government: "Not involved in any way"

The spokesman for the US State Department, Matthew Miller, said yesterday in Washington that the United States was in no way involved in the explosions. In view of the tense situation in the Middle East, there is growing concern about an expansion of the Gaza war, which could also involve Iran and the USA.

Miller said that there was also no reason to believe that Israel was involved in the explosions. "At least for us, it is still too early to say what the cause might be," said Miller.

