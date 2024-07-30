State media: Belarus pardoned German death row inmate

Lukashenko had previously met with the investigator in the case and the lawyer of the German to discuss whether the death penalty should be imposed. "I have already said before that the most difficult thing in the life of a president are such cases that involve the death penalty," the Belarusian president was quoted by the press service.

The German was reportedly convicted and sentenced to death in a closed trial by a court in Minsk on June 24, according to the Belarusian human rights organization Viasna, for several crimes, including "terrorism" and "mercenary activities".

Last week, the 30-year-old was shown on Belarusian state television appealing to Lukashenko for clemency. He expressed hope that the president would forgive him and grant him clemency, as reported by the Russian news agency TASS.

Following the German's conviction and sentence, BelTA reportedly released a statement expressing Lukashenko's concern about the complexity of such cases involving the death penalty. In response to the German's televised plea for clemency, Belarusian authorities are expected to consider his request, as reported by international media outlets.

Read also: