State media: At least 70 dead in explosions in Iran

Following two devastating explosions on the anniversary of the death of the powerful Iranian general Ghassem Soleimani in his home town of Kerman, the death toll has risen to at least 73. In addition, more than 170 people were injured, state media reported on Wednesday, citing the national...

