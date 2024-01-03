State media: At least 70 dead in explosions in Iran
Following two devastating explosions on the anniversary of the death of the powerful Iranian general Ghassem Soleimani in his home town of Kerman, the death toll has risen to at least 73. In addition, more than 170 people were injured, state media reported on Wednesday, citing the national rescue service.
Read also:
- This will change in December
- Fireworks and parties ring in 2024 - turn of the year overshadowed by conflicts
- Attacks on ships in the Red Sea: shipping companies avoid important trade route
- Expected costs of flood aid trigger new debate on debt brake
Source: www.stern.de