State media: At least 20 dead after explosion in Iran
On the anniversary of the death of the powerful Iranian general Ghassem Soleimani, at least 20 people were killed in an explosion in his home town of Kerman. Dozens more people were injured, the state broadcaster Irib and the state news agency Irna reported on Wednesday.
Read also:
- This will change in December
- Fireworks and parties ring in 2024 - turn of the year overshadowed by conflicts
- Attacks on ships in the Red Sea: shipping companies avoid important trade route
- Expected costs of flood aid trigger new debate on debt brake
Source: www.stern.de