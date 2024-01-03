Skip to content
State media: At least 103 dead in explosions in Iran

Following two devastating explosions on the anniversary of the death of the powerful Iranian general Ghassem Soleimani in his home town of Kerman, the death toll has risen to at least 103. Around 140 people were also injured, state media reported on Wednesday, citing the emergency services.

State media: At least 103 dead in explosions in Iran

