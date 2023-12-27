Culture - State Literature Days go national in 2024

In 2024, the Saxony-Anhalt State Literature Days will take place in four decentralized locations for the first time. They will be held from 14 September to 27 October in Osterburg, Halle, Magdeburg and Zeitz, the State Chancellery announced in Magdeburg on Wednesday. The motto is "Upstream, downstream: literary currents in Saxony-Anhalt". Minister President Reiner Haseloff (CDU), who is the patron of the event, explained: "Saxony-Anhalt is aware of its rich literary tradition. The State Literature Days 2024 are not only a continuation of this heritage, but also an extension of it."

Authors who would like to take part in the Literature Days can apply to the Friedrich Bödecker Circle Saxony-Anhalt by March 1, 2024.

Press release Call for applications for the 2024 State Literature Days

Source: www.stern.de