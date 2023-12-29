Export - State government wants to strengthen foreign trade

Mecklenburg-Vorpommern's state government wants to increase its foreign trade activities in the coming year. Minister President Manuela Schwesig (SPD) is planning a major trip to Brazil in her capacity as President of the Bundesrat and will be accompanied by a business delegation, said the Head of the State Chancellery, Patrick Dahlemann (SPD), on Friday. And "in order to expand economic exchange in the Baltic Sea region, we are hosting the 2nd Baltic Sea Business Day in Rostock on April 18".

Schwesig's first trip abroad, however, will be to neighboring Poland in February. The aim is to improve the frayed German-Polish relationship at a national level. "However, a trip like this is also always an opportunity to promote Mecklenburg-Vorpommern as a business location," said Dahlemann.

According to data from the Federal Statistical Office, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern has been in last place by a wide margin in terms of exports for years. In 2022, Baden-Württemberg was the export champion among the federal states with exports worth around 266 billion euros. Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein came in at around 52 and 29 billion euros respectively - while Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania remained below ten billion euros.

Dahlemann expects stable foreign trade figures for the current year. "Mecklenburg-Vorpommern exported goods worth 7.3 billion euros in the first three quarters of the year," he said. This roughly corresponds to the previous year's figure of 7.4 billion euros. This contrasts with imports worth 7 billion euros in the same period in 2023 and 7.6 billion euros in 2022. "This is a good signal for the overall economic mood," said Dahlemann.

According to Dahlemann, the focus of the state government 's foreign trade activities in 2023 was on Poland, Finland and Brazil. In the first nine months of the year, the volume of foreign trade with Poland increased from 1.2 to 1.31 billion euros compared to the same period last year, with Finland from 413 to 602 million euros and with Brazil from 60 to 102 million euros. "This shows that we and the companies are on the right track with our current priorities," said Dahlemann.

