State government supports Federal Garden Show 2035

The state government of Saxony-Anhalt has given the green light for the Federal Horticultural Show in Dessau-Roßlau in 2035. Agriculture Minister Sven Schulze (CDU) announced the cabinet's decision to this effect at a meeting in the city on Wednesday.

According to the information, a three-digit million sum is due for the Federal Garden Show. This is made up of state, federal and EU funds as well as the city of Dessau-Roßlau 's own contribution. Concrete statements on the exact distribution of the funds cannot yet be made.

"I would like to thank everyone involved for their support," said Schulze in a statement. "Buga 2035 will not only strengthen Dessau-Roßlau, but the entire region."

At the same time, Schulze announced that after the state garden shows in Bad Dürrenberg this year and in Wittenberg in 2027, there will be no further state garden shows in Saxony-Anhalt for the time being. This will allow the state to concentrate fully on the Federal Garden Show 2035.

The German National Garden Show Society accepted Dessau-Roßlau's application last year.

