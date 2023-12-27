Culture - State gives 900,000 euros for the renovation of the Reckahn museums

The state of Brandenburg is supporting the improvement of the energy efficiency of the Reckahn museums (Potsdam-Mittelmark district) with 900,000 euros. The money is to be used, among other things, for the energy-efficient renovation of the castle, the replacement of windows and radiators, the insulation of the roof and the conversion of the lighting to LED, as the Ministry of Culture announced on Wednesday. The funds will come from the Brandenburg Pact, which aims to mitigate the consequences of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and the energy crisis. The Reckahn museums include the Rochow Museum and the Reckahn School Museum.

