State Garden Show: Altenburg hopes for a change of image

Ageing, poverty, lack of prospects - Altenburg wants to leave this image behind. Several projects are intended to help with this. And a strategically favorable location.

 and  Alex Stellmacher
2 min read
The historic Josephinum in the old town of Altenburg. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The historic Josephinum in the old town of Altenburg. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Altenburg is hoping for a new image in the long term, thanks in part to the State Garden Show 2030 and the new Games World. "A few years ago, the town of Altenburg reached a point where it started to spiral downhill. Or you turn the corner and things get better," Altenburg's mayor André Neumann (CDU) told the German Press Agency. The district is one of the poorest and oldest in Germany. "We don't have the red lantern, but we see it." However, there is currently also a belief in the urban society that things are improving. The proximity to Leipzig should also help.

Games world to come despite cost increase

Neumann hopes that by spring 2027 at the latest, a multimedia gaming experience will attract tens of thousands of additional tourists to the Skat City every year. The project is to be built in the historic Josephinum, the old parliament of Saxe-Altenburg, in the city center. The costs have recently risen from 18 to 24 million euros, said Neumann. The city is currently in the process of collecting the funding. "We are in good talks and are also getting the price development accepted and agreed."

Altenburg will also be hosting the seventh Thuringian State Garden Show in 2030. When it comes to developing the city's infrastructure, such a state garden show opens up completely new opportunities for funding, said Neumann. It is "not just about flowers and events", but about repositioning the town for the time afterwards. The planning for the horticultural show is still in its infancy and will only become really concrete from 2025.

Industrial park to take advantage of proximity to Leipzig

Neumann also hopes that an industrial park financed in part by the federal government's lignite phase-out funds will provide new impetus and up to 1,000 new jobs in the new decade. The development costs would be between 40 and 50 million euros. The proximity to Leipzig, around 30 minutes away by train, would also provide a connection to a potentially larger workforce for companies wishing to locate there.

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

