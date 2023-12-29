Skip to content
State fire director: shift in the flood situation

The flood situation in Lower Saxony is shifting somewhat locally. It is currently moving from the Harz Mountains towards the districts of Celle and Oldenburg, said state fire director Dieter Rohrberg in Hanover on Friday. The coast has not been so badly affected so far. Fears of a storm surge...

The River Leine has burst its banks near Laatzen in the Hanover region. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

In six districts and the city of Oldenburg, a so-called exceptional event had still been identified. According to Rohrberg, these are the districts of Celle, Oldenburg, Emsland, Osterholz, Verden and Heidekreis. In the districts of Hildesheim and Northeim, however, it has now been lifted. The so-called extraordinary event makes it easier for districts to access emergency services, for example.

Source: www.stern.de

