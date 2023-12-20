Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsgermanywinter breakheidenheimsc freiburgfreiburgsoccer leagueskybaden-württembergsoccer1. fc heidenheimbundesliga

State duel at the end: Heidenheim hosts Freiburg

FCH will be looking to make the most successful year in the club's history golden, while SC will be looking to extend its recent winning streak. An exciting Baden-Württemberg clash is set to take place on the eastern Swabian Alb at the end of the year.

 and  Max Becker
1 min read
Freiburg coach Christian Streich reacts during the game. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Freiburg coach Christian Streich reacts during the game. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Bundesliga - State duel at the end: Heidenheim hosts Freiburg

The Bundesliga says goodbye to the short winter break with a Baden-Württemberg clash. Promoted 1. FC Heidenheim want to crown their exceptional 2023 against SC Freiburg today (20:30/Sky) and extend their lead over the relegation zone. However, the visitors from Breisgau have been in good form recently and are back on course for the European Cup after three league wins in a row.

It is also a duel between two special coaches. Frank Schmidt has now been head coach at Heidenheim for more than 16 years. Christian Streich took over the Freiburg professionals in the winter break of the 2011/2012 season.

Bundesliga fixture list Bundesliga table

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public

Latest