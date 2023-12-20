Bundesliga - State duel at the end: Heidenheim hosts Freiburg

The Bundesliga says goodbye to the short winter break with a Baden-Württemberg clash. Promoted 1. FC Heidenheim want to crown their exceptional 2023 against SC Freiburg today (20:30/Sky) and extend their lead over the relegation zone. However, the visitors from Breisgau have been in good form recently and are back on course for the European Cup after three league wins in a row.

It is also a duel between two special coaches. Frank Schmidt has now been head coach at Heidenheim for more than 16 years. Christian Streich took over the Freiburg professionals in the winter break of the 2011/2012 season.

Bundesliga fixture list Bundesliga table

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de