Defense - State Chancellery: New Bundeswehr base in Saxony

According to the Saxon State Chancellery, a new Bundeswehr base is to be established in Bernsdorf in the district of Bautzen. Minister President Michael Kretschmer (CDU) sees the stationing decision as an important milestone for the structural development of Lusatia in Saxony, the State Chancellery announced on Thursday. According to the decision of the Federal Ministry of Defense, it is about a logistics battalion. A Bundeswehr base with around 800 posts will be created.

"The fact that the Bundeswehr is now expanding its presence here in the Free State of Saxony and a new base is being created in Bernsdorf is good for the region, the whole of Saxony and for the security of the Federal Republic of Germany," explained Kretschmer. He assumed that this would directly and indirectly create and secure jobs.

According to the State Chancellery, the plan to station a Bundeswehr unit in the region was the subject of the federal-state agreement on the coal phase-out in January 2020. Saxony had proposed various locations in the districts of Bautzen and Görlitz for the stationing of Logistics Battalion 471, including a site in Bernsdorf-Straßgräbchen. The selection decision was ultimately made by the Federal Ministry of Defense.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de