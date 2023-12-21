Minister of Culture - State buys art from local artists again

Mecklenburg-Vorpommern has once again expanded its own collection of contemporary art. As Culture Minister Bettina Martin (SPD) announced in Schwerin on Thursday, the state acquired 42 works by nine local artists for 52,760 euros this year. "This is important for the art that we are safeguarding and for the artists whose work we are promoting," emphasized Martin.

"The purchases show that our work is being recognized and they mean appreciation for us," said installation artist Ramona Seyfarth, who lives in Neubrandenburg and whose two works have now become state property. The state also purchased prints by Niklas Washausen from Greifswald and sculptures by Broder Burow from Kaarz (Ludwigslust-Parchim district).

The works had been selected over the past few weeks during studio visits by an expert commission made up of representatives from museums, art collections and the state's art scene. The purchases will be added to the state's art collection, which, according to Martin, now comprises around 4,000 works.

The collection is normally inventoried, managed and conserved at Güstrow Castle. However, extensive renovation work has been underway there for some time. For this reason, the acquisitions from previous years were last shown at Bothmer Castle (Northwest Mecklenburg). However, some of the works purchased every year since 1994 have also found a place in offices and rooms in ministries. "We don't just archive. As we have visitors, the works are also displayed in this way," said Martin.

